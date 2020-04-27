World Asset Management Inc Sells 6,010 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

