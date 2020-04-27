World Asset Management Inc Sells 6,463 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after buying an additional 22,386 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AMETEK by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.