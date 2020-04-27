World Asset Management Inc Sells 6,981 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $435,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,170,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after purchasing an additional 296,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $107.83 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

