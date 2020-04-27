World Asset Management Inc Sells 7,540 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $310,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after acquiring an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $89.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

