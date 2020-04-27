World Asset Management Inc Sells 8,754 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503,606 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $126.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

