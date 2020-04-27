World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $429,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,212,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at $26,798,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,660 shares of company stock worth $18,842,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $80.52 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

