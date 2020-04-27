World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $8,279,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 79.7% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 94,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $148,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $134.95 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

