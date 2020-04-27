Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

XRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

XRX opened at $17.97 on Monday. Xerox has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Xerox by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

