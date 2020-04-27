XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after buying an additional 976,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,504,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after acquiring an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,696 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.