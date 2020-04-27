XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

NYSE:XPO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 234,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

