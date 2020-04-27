XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coinone, DragonEX and Coindeal. XRP has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and $1.85 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.02507359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00210723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00060171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00046621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,980,257 coins and its circulating supply is 44,089,620,959 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

