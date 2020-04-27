Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 259,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

YUM stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

