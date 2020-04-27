Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.80. Chevron reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. 160,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,635,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

