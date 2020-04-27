Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.81. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter.

PBH opened at $39.99 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

