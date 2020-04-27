Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. William Blair lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of USPH opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $865.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $85,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.