Zacks: Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is ($0.10). M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $11.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 534,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $10,507,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in M&T Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,789. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

