Zacks: AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ALOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

AstroNova stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). AstroNova had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AstroNova’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 340,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AstroNova by 38.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,597 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in AstroNova by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 189,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

