Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.22). Avis Budget Group posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of ($4.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.66) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Consumer Edge cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. 120,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

In related news, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $10,336,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

