Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.34. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,818. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,011 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,855,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,662,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,635 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

