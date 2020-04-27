Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

NYSE MNRL opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $643.96 million and a P/E ratio of 19.86. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

