Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2563 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $462,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $212,376.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

