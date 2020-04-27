Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 130,916 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Citigroup cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

