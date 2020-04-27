Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 77.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $346.61 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.