Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $160.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.49. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.48.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

