Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,814 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,850,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,472,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,240,000 after buying an additional 1,434,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,756,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

