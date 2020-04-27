Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDEN. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. Golden Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.