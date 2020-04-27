Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.