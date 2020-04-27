Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,450 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $85.89 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

