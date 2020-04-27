Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $147.00 on Monday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $198.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

