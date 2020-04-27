Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,017 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,015,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in National General by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,371,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 219,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National General by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after buying an additional 77,174 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of National General by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 924,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 377,173 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $16.52 on Monday. National General Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several research firms have commented on NGHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National General in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

