Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $316.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

