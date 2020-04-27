Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 108,993 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,993 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan Maurer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $112,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,079 shares in the company, valued at $373,461.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,780.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

