Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 124,643 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,643 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

