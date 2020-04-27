Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,799 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.43. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

