Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,021 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

AGN stock opened at $186.90 on Monday. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.85.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

