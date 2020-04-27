Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 53,260 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,260 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 117,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 558,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 121,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

