Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 81,510 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,510 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,279,000 after acquiring an additional 704,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BRX opened at $9.17 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

