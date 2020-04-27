Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,394,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after buying an additional 215,937 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,022,150.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 120,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,715,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

