Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after buying an additional 76,376 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $164.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.74.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

