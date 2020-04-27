Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,633 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $293,730. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

