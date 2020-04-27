Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.30. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $122,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,259.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $83,377.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $10,932,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 95.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

