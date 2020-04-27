Zippie Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, Zippie has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $325,821.46 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02524754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00211420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00060382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00046798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

