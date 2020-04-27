Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 55.0% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

ZTS stock opened at $125.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

