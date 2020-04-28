$0.81 EPS Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.2% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 223,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.