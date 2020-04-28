$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.15. AFLAC posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AFLAC.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after buying an additional 51,653 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.