17,066 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trane in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

