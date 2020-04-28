1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $813.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23. 1st Source has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $53.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $2,601,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in 1st Source by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 254,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 308,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76,041 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,294,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.