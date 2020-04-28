2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair raised 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

