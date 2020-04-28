Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 288.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

