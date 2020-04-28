Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $348.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.